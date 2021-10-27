State Department Issues First U.S. Passport with an X Gender Marker

The State Department announced it has issued the first U.S. passport with an X gender marker.

“The Department of State continues the process of updating its policies regarding gender markers on U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement today. “As the Secretary announced in June, the Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport or CRBA.”

“We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022. We will provide updates and information on our website: travel.state.gov/gender,” Price continued.

“The Department also continues to work closely with other U.S. government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity.”

