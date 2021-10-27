70 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasBiometrics & ID Management
Subject Matter AreasBiometrics & ID ManagementCustoms & Immigration

State Department Issues First U.S. Passport with an X Gender Marker

Department "continues to work closely with other U.S. government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity."

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
TSA photo

The State Department announced it has issued the first U.S. passport with an X gender marker.

“The Department of State continues the process of updating its policies regarding gender markers on U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement today. “As the Secretary announced in June, the Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport or CRBA.”

“We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022.  We will provide updates and information on our website: travel.state.gov/gender,” Price continued.

“The Department also continues to work closely with other U.S. government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity.”

Read more at the State Department

Previous articleMcCain Institute Announces 2021-2022 Class of National Security and Counterterrorism Fellows
Next articleCBP Announces Modifications to Vehicular Traffic Processing Hours at Los Indios and the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridges
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.