Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

354 Pounds of Methamphetamine Seized from Pick-up Truck Crossing from Mexico to US

Officers found 161 foil-wrapped bundles hidden beneath a truck bed liner.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized 354 pounds of methamphetamine from a pick-up truck crossing the border into the United States from Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing between the U.S. state of New Mexico and Mexico made the seizure at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday while they were conducting a pre-primary enforcement operation in the area just south of the inspection booths, according to a press release issued by CBP on Monday.

CBP “encountered a Dodge Ram truck being driven by 31-year-old Mexican woman,” according to the statement. “A CBP drug sniffing dog alerted to the bed of the pick-up. CBP officers escorted the vehicle to the secondary exam area.”

Read the rest of the story at abc News, here.

