Big Bend Border Patrol Agents Seize Abandoned AR-15s and Ammunition Cache

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sierra Blanca station seized two AR-15 rifles, three magazines loaded with 66 rounds of ammunition, and a shotgun barrel Aug. 3.

The seizure occurred near a ranch house located in a remote area of Hudspeth County adjacent to the Rio Grande as agents responded to suspicious activity in the area. The weapons and ammunition cache appear to have been abandoned by four unknown individuals who were spotted fleeing to Mexico when agents arrived in the area. Agents continued their search and determined the area was clear.

A system check revealed that one of the AR-15’s had been reported stolen out of the Dallas area. The seized property was turned over to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s office. No arrests have been made but the investigation continues.

