Border Patrol Agents Disrupt Multiple Human Smuggling Events Over Three Days

Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents recently disrupted five human smuggling events resulting in the arrest of 86 illegal aliens.

On March 31, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents responded to a call for assistance from the Mission Police Department (PD). Mission PD received a report of a possible human smuggling stash house in Mission, Texas. Agents and officers arrived on scene and discovered 13 illegal aliens being harbored in a trailer home. The subjects were identified as nationals of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. Border Patrol took custody of all subjects.

Later that night, RGV agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a white Ford F-350 near Linn/San Manuel, Texas. The suspect vehicle stopped after it crashed into a nearby ranch fence. Agents observed the occupants of the truck flee into the brush. A search of the area led to the apprehension of two illegal aliens from Honduras. The subjects were transported to the Kingsville Border Patrol Station for processing.

On April 2, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City (RGC) Border Patrol Station observed multiple subjects make landfall on the U.S. Riverbank. Agents, a K9 team, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the group of subjects making landfall. The service K9 was deployed and tracked the group of suspected illegal aliens to a residence in Rio Grande City, Texas. They observed fresh mud on the walls of the house near a window ledge and requested the assistance of the RGC Police Department. Authorities discovered eight illegal aliens inside the residence. The illegal aliens were transported to the RGC Station for processing.

RGV agents also apprehended an additional 63 illegal aliens from two separate human smuggling events that occurred on April 1 in the Rio Grande Valley. Border Patrol is processing the subjects accordingly.

Read more at CBP

