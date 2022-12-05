30.9 F
Canada Concludes Virtual Cargo Screening Test

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and United Parcel Service Canada Ltd (UPS Canada) have concluded a Virtual Cargo Pre-Screening proof of concept, held from May to November 2022, that provided an opportunity to enhance the way goods are risk assessed prior to their arrival in Canada.

For the proof of concept, UPS Canada provided the CBSA with advance X-ray images for a select number of shipments coming from Europe. This gave Border Services Officers earlier access to supplemental information to aid decision making about shipments before their arrival in Canada.

The procedural and operational lessons learned from this proof of concept project will be used in informing the development of future commercial and trade modernization initiatives and improved border processes.

Read more at CBSA

