Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump at the USMCA signing ceremony Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Buenos Aires. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Canada PM Trudeau Says Border Will Stay Closed Until U.S. Gets Handle on COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the border will remain closed until the U.S. can get a handle on the coronavirus as cases rise again. The Prime Minister is also urging Canadians to think about the health risks if they choose to travel abroad.

“We will continue to make sure that Canadian safety is top of mind when we move forward. We see the cases in the United States and elsewhere around the world, and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place,” Trudeau said in a radio interview Wednesday.

Last week, it was announced that the Canadian government will allow some extended family members, international students, and people with compassionate reasons to cross the border if they follow a mandatory 14-day quarantine. However, you will need pre-approval from the Canadian government to cross.

