Subject Matter AreasBorder Security

Canadian Truck Driver Convicted, Faces 10 to Life for Attempt to Smuggle 50 Kilograms of Cocaine Across Border

He was stopped at the Ambassador Bridge by Customs and Border Protection Officers, who discovered the drugs in the trailer.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265 at the northern and southern land borders. The Ambassador Bridge connects Detroit, Michigan, to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, March 21, 2020. (CBP photo by Adam Streetman)

A Canadian trucker was convicted last week by a federal jury on charges of possessing with the intent to distribute over 50 kilograms of cocaine, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced today.

Ison was joined in the announcement by Angie Salazar, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations.

Convicted was Subeg Singh, 30.  The three-day trial was held in Detroit before U.S. District Stephen J. Murphy III. Singh has been in custody since his arrest in September 2021.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Singh tried to drive more than 50 kilograms of cocaine across the US-Canadian border in September 2021 in a commercial truck. But, he was stopped at the Ambassador Bridge by Customs and Border Protection Officers, who discovered the drugs in the trailer.

“Today’s verdict sends a message to drug traffickers and couriers who compromise the security of our borders by attempting to transport narcotics across them,” stated United States Attorney Ison. “This verdict is a result of the hard work of our Customs and Border Protection Officers who intercepted the drugs, and Homeland Security Investigations who investigated the case.”

“HSI relentlessly pursues drug traffickers that exploit international commerce for their illicit gains,” said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. “By thwarting this attempt with our CBP partners, we disrupt the transportation networks that supply drugs to our local communities.”

Given the type and quantity of drugs involved, Singh is facing a mandatory 10-year prison sentence, with a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment.  Sentencing is set for January 9, 2024.

This case was investigated by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations.  It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Robert White and Erin Ramamurthy.

Read more at the Justice Department

