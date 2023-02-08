46.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP and CBSA Implement NEXUS and FAST Processing in Houlton, Maine

The opening of the Houlton Enrollment Center further enhances CBP’s and CBSA’s efforts to expand NEXUS/FAST capacity to enroll applicants.

By Homeland Security Today
A Border Patrol K9 team operating in Houlton, Maine, in December 2019. (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the opening of a new NEXUS/Free and Secure Trade (FAST) Enrollment Center in Houlton, Maine. NEXUS and FAST applicants can schedule an interview for the Houlton Enrollment Center before its opening on February 10, 2023. CBP and CBSA Officers will work in conjunction to conduct joint interviews.

The center will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (EST). Applicants can schedule their interviews on CBP’s Trusted Traveler Portal. The opening of the Houlton Enrollment Center further enhances CBP’s and CBSA’s efforts to expand NEXUS/FAST capacity to enroll applicants.

Screenings are required for all applicants in Canada and the United States. Applicants must attend interviews with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services Agency to complete the necessary processing.

Please visit CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs site for exact processing locations, hours of operation, and information on how to apply for or renew your membership.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleERO San Antonio Removes Honduran Fugitive Wanted for Homicide in His Home Country
Next articleCBP Modifies Finding on Sime Darby Plantation Berhad in Malaysia
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals