CBP Expands Simplified Arrival to All Northern New York Land Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the expansion of biometric facial comparison technology to the pedestrian border crossings at all the Northern New York ports of entry, including Alexandria Bay, Ogdensburg, Massena, Trout River, Fort Covington, Chateaugay and Churubusco. Simplified Arrival was initially introduced at the Port of Buffalo, N.Y. in November 2020, as part of CBP’s land border innovation efforts.

“I am excited to announce the deployment of biometric facial comparison technology to these additional border crossings,” said Buffalo Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy. “This new cutting-edge technology will help secure and streamline travel while providing a safe, touchless identification process for travelers.”

Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States. This process provides travelers with a secure, touchless travel experience while fulfilling a longstanding Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)