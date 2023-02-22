CBP Officers Apprehend Men Wanted by Dallas and Brownfield Police

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Special Operations Detachment, assisted by the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and Uvalde Police Department Stone Garden units, arrested a subject wanted by the Dallas Police Department for aggravated kidnapping, alien smuggling, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

On Feb. 10, Del Rio Sector agents received information from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement task force that the wanted subject was possibly in the area. On Feb. 13, a CBP Air and Marine Operations Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) crew alerted agents to a group of subjects in the brush circumventing a Border Patrol checkpoint near Uvalde. The UAS crew coordinated with an AMO Uvalde Air Branch A-STAR helicopter crew that guided agents to the group.

During processing, records checks revealed that one of the subjects, Jose Hernandez-Rodriguez, 31, a Honduran national, was wanted by the Dallas Police Department and was deported in 2007. He was taken into custody by ICE-Homeland Security Investigations and faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation.

On Feb. 20, CBP officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide – manslaughter, out of the Terry County Sheriff’s Office in Brownfield, Texas.

“The vast majority of travelers that CBP officers process pose no risk however every inspection must be thorough to make sure that those that are being sought by law enforcement can be identified and apprehended,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

CBP officers encountered the 24-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Terry County Sheriff’s Office in Brownfield, Texas.

This individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

All individuals arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure those with criminal history or gang affiliation are positively identified. All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.