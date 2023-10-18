45 F
CBP Officers in El Paso Stop Three Drug Loads in One Hour

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
64.3-pound methamphetamine load.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas and the Paso Del Norte international border crossings intercepted 101 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine in three separate failed smuggling attempts, in the span of one hour on October 11. The estimated street value of the seized contraband is approximately $700,000.

64.3-pound methamphetamine load.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in their enforcement efforts to stop illicit narcotics from entering our country,” said CBP El Paso acting port director Luis Mejia. “Through the utilization of various tools and resources and keen skills, our CBP officers are able to successfully intercept these threats in rapid succession.”

CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas encountered two U.S. citizen females ages 17 and 18 arriving via the BOTA vehicle lanes. During a primary inspection, CBP officers located bundles within the vehicle’s seat. A secondary search including a non-intrusive inspection resulted in the discovery of 64.33 pounds of methamphetamine.

Shortly thereafter, CBP officers encountered a 22-year-old female U.S. citizen traveling with two minor children via vehicle at BOTA. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine performed a screening of the vehicle aiding CBP officers to locate 2.33 pounds of cocaine.

2.33-pound cocaine load.

A few minutes later at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing, CBP officers encountered a 27-year-old male U.S. citizen via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers conducting pre-primary inspections in the lanes south of the primary inspection booths selected the vehicle for further scrutiny. During a secondary inspection, CBP officers located multiple bundles concealed within the vehicle’s seats containing 34.83 pounds of cocaine.

34.8-pound cocaine load.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investiga

