85.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 10, 2023
spot_img
HomeCBP
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCBP

CBP Officers Seize Ammunition from Traveler Heading to Mexico

By Homeland Security Today
CBP photo of the seized ammunition.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Ysleta Port of Entry have seized 3,150 rounds of ammunition from an individual traveling to Mexico.

“CBP officers conduct outbound inspections, targeting the movement of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition and other violations,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “This is an important part of the CBP enforcement mission.” 

The incident occurred on July 6, when CBP officers selected a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male, U.S. citizen for a routine inspection. During inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered several ammunition boxes hidden underneath the back seat. Further search resulted in the discovery of 63 boxes containing 3,150 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition located throughout the vehicle. 

CBP officers seized the ammunition along with the vehicle and the individual was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleTSA to Open Three PreCheck Enollment Centers
Next articleGAO Reminds DHS to Address Priority Recommendations Across its Mission Area
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals