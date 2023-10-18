CBP Officers Seize over $10 million in Methamphetamine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge this week seized $10.7 million in methamphetamine from a shipment of fresh jalapeño peppers.

“Our CBP officers continue to stop massive amounts of narcotics at our cargo facility, all while facilitating lawful trade entering the country,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On October 14, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a canine team. Physical inspection of the shipment resulted in officers extracting 9,426 packages which filled 72 buckets for a total weight of 1,205.48 pounds (546.80 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the shipment. CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) initiated a criminal investigation.

In another seizure, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamine valued at approximately $927,038 hidden within a 2019 Dodge.

“This significant seizure is a testament to our officers’ commitment to keep our borders secure and keeping these narcotics off our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 19-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2019 Dodge. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 93 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 100.81 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine from the seizure is approximately $927,038.