CBP OFO Captures Danny Lee Cazares, Wanted for Murder

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge took custody of Danny Lee Cazares, a male U.S. citizen from Alamo, Texas wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide.

“CBP works with our partner law enforcement agencies and collaborates with Mexican authorities to ensure wanted individuals have their day in court,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.
CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On October 12, 21-year-old Danny Lee Cazares was escorted to the Hidalgo International Bridge by Mexican authorities. U.S. Marshals along with Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were on location and requested CBP assistance to receive this wanted individual. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from U.S. Marshals along with Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Cazares is wanted for attempted capital murder of multiple persons, a first-degree felony in the State of Texas.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies took custody of Cazares and transported him to the county jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Visit CBP’s website for more information on the Immigration Inspection Program.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

