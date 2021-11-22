CBSA Seizes 56 Prohibited Firearms, Makes Arrest at Blue Water Bridge

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on November 19 one of the largest single firearm seizures in the Southern Ontario Region in recent history, with the interdiction of 56 prohibited firearms and the arrest of Vivian Richards of Oakland Park, Florida.

On November 1, 2021, a vehicle was referred for secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario. During the examination, CBSA officers discovered 56 undeclared prohibited firearms,13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, located in boxes in the trunk of the car. All of the items were seized.

Vivian Richards, 48 years of age, was arrested and charged by the CBSA with the following:

Making false or deceptive statements, contrary to the Customs Act, section 153(a);

Evading compliance, contrary to the Customs Act, section 153(c);

Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported, contrary to the Customs Act, section 155;

Attempting to smuggle, contrary to the Customs Act, section 159;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 91(1);

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 91(2);

Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 100(1);

Importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 103(1); and,

Possessing a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 108(1)(b).

Richards’ next court date is November 24, 2021. The investigation is ongoing.

Read the announcement at CBSA