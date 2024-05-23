70.1 F
Eagle Pass Officers Capture Fugitive Wanted for Child Sex Offense

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge apprehend a man wanted for felony warrant for a child sex offense.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and that dedication to duty resulted in the apprehension of a man wanted an outstanding felony warrant for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the crimes alleged in felony arrest warrants like these underscore the importance and public safety value of CBP’s ongoing border security mission.”

On Friday, May 17, CBP officers at Camino Real International Bridge referred driver Jesus Cisneros, 57, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of outstanding felony arrest warrant for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor issued by Sheboygan Police Department in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. CBP officers turned Jesus Cisneros over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrant.

50
