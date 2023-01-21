39.2 F
EU’s Entry/Exit System Delayed Again

By Homeland Security Today

The EU’s post-Brexit Entry/Exit System (EES) has been delayed once again. This means non-EU travelers entering the Schengen Area will be spared the anticipated chaos of the new border controls a little longer.

Originally slated to launch in 2022, the EES was at first rescheduled for May 2023. Now, it is due to come into effect by the end of 2023.

The EES will be an automated registration system for non-EU travelers who don’t require a visa to enter the EU. Travelers will need to scan their passports or other travel documents at a self-service kiosk each time they cross an EU external border. It will not apply to legal residents or those with long stay visas.

Read the full story at Euronews

