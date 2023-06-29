Former CBP Officer Convicted of Smuggling Cocaine

A federal jury has returned guilty verdicts against a 51-year-old Raymondville resident for trafficking drugs, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The jury deliberated for two hours before convicting Juan Posas Jr. of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to do so.

Posas is a former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer. At trial, the jury heard that on June 6, 2022, Posas traveled from Raymondville to a Home Depot in Weslaco where he met with Alexis Soria-Soria, 25, a Mexican national illegally residing in the United States. Soria then transferred a box containing approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine into Posas’ truck.

At trial, the jury heard recordings of phone conversations in which Posas helped plan the drug smuggling attempt.

However, the defense attempted to convince the jury that Soria approached him in the parking lot and simply asked if he wanted free fruits, then placed a box of fruits in his car. He said he never checked the box to see what was inside. The jury did not believe his claims and found him guilty as charged.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez presided over the trial and set sentencing for Sept. 14. At that time, Posas faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Previously released on bond, Posas was taken into custody following the conviction today where he will remain pending that hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jongwoo Chung and Jose A. Garcia prosecuted the case.

