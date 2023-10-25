79 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 27, 2023
Border Security

Former HSI Agent Sentenced for Tipping off Informant, Stealing Funds and Filing False Tax Returns

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A former Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent was sentenced to over six years in federal prison last week for tax, structuring and concealment offenses

Anthony Sabaini, 41, of Naperville was convicted by a jury in May of illegally structuring financial transactions, concealing material facts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and filing false federal tax returns.

According to prosecutors, Sabaini was assigned to HSI’s field office in Oakbrook Terrace and maintained a corrupt relationship with an HSI confidential informant. Sabaini tipped off the informant to sensitive law enforcement investigations and protected the informant from other federal law enforcement investigations conducted by the FBI and DEA.

Read the rest of the story here.

Previous article
Guide Dogs in Training Explore TSA Checkpoint, and Other Areas of the BWI Airport Terminal
Next article
Venezuelans Become the Largest Nationality for Illegal U.S. Border Crossings
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights