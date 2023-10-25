Former HSI Agent Sentenced for Tipping off Informant, Stealing Funds and Filing False Tax Returns

A former Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent was sentenced to over six years in federal prison last week for tax, structuring and concealment offenses

Anthony Sabaini, 41, of Naperville was convicted by a jury in May of illegally structuring financial transactions, concealing material facts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and filing false federal tax returns.

According to prosecutors, Sabaini was assigned to HSI’s field office in Oakbrook Terrace and maintained a corrupt relationship with an HSI confidential informant. Sabaini tipped off the informant to sensitive law enforcement investigations and protected the informant from other federal law enforcement investigations conducted by the FBI and DEA.

