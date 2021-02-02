India Spends Heavily on Border Security After China Row

India earmarked ₹1.13 lakh crore as military capital expenditure in budget 2020-21 but revised estimates presented in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman show the military ended up spending ₹1.34 lakh crore on modernization.

India spent ₹20,776 crore on the emergency purchase of weapons and systems to beef up its military capabilities to deal with new security challenges in the midst of a lingering border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, where both armies have deployed a total of 100,000 soldiers and advanced weaponry in their forward and depth areas, budget documents showed on Monday.

The money spent on building capabilities was over and above the budget allocation for modernization last year.

Read the full story at Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)