Irregular Border Detections in the Central Mediterranean More Than Double

In the first two months of 2023, the number of irregular border crossings reported by national authorities across the European Union increased to 28,130, roughly in line with the same period last year. The Central Mediterranean and Western Balkan routes remain the most active. Nationals of Syria, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Afghanistan and Pakistan account for the largest number of detections

In February, nearly 13,800 irregular border crossings were detected at EU’s external borders*, slightly more than a year ago.

Currently, more than 2,400 standing corps officers and Frontex staff are taking part in various operational activities. They support EU member states and neighboring countries with irregular migration and other challenges at the external borders.

The Central Mediterranean was the most active route in the first two months of this year with nearly 12,000 irregular border crossings, double the figure from a year ago. In February, the number of detections on this route tripled from a year ago to 7,000.

Meanwhile, the Western Balkans saw a significant decrease in crossings in February thanks to the alignment of Serbia’s visa policy with EU requirements. However, it remains the second most active migratory route into the European Union with nearly 8,400 detections.

The number of irregular crossings in the English Channel towards the U.K. increased in 2023 to more than 5,600, up 82% compared with the same period in 2022.

*The figure includes other less active migratory routes not mentioned here. The final figures may be higher due to delayed reporting.

Read more at Frontex