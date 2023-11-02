48 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Border Security

Judge Orders Border Agents to Stop Cutting Texas’ Barbed Wire Fence

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

In the latest chapter in an expanding legal struggle over border security, a federal judge in Texas ordered federal Border Patrol agents on Monday to stop cutting concertina wire that had been placed by the state along the Rio Grande to deter migrants from crossing from Mexico.

The temporary restraining order, granted by Judge Alia Moses of the Western District of Texas, came as part of a lawsuit filed last week by the state attorney general, Ken Paxton, who has argued that the federal agents are illegally destroying Texas property and allowing migrants into the country.

The order barred agents for now from cutting or moving the wire barriers strung in and around Eagle Pass, which have caused injuries to a number of migrants in recent months. “Deterring unlawful activity, including illegal entry, is in the public interest,” Ms. Moses

Previous article
HSToday Editorial Board Member Bob Kolasky Invites Collaboration for Critical Infrastructure Protection Month
Next article
Biden-Harris Administration Requests 14 Billion for Border Hires
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights