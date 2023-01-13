Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years for Attempted Murder of a U.S. Border Patrol Agent

Rey David Marquez-Jimenez, 23, of Mexico, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 85 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer. The Court also ordered Marquez-Jimenez to pay $99.57 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Labor for expenses related to the agent’s medical care.

On January 26, 2022, near Hereford, Arizona, Marquez-Jimenez – without provocation – attacked a United States Border Patrol (USBP) agent. Marquez-Jimenez tackled the agent as he attempted to handcuff another individual. Marquez-Jimenez punched the agent several times and tried to pull the agent’s firearm from his holster. When the firearm came out of the holster, Marquez-Jimenez tried to point it at the agent. He then got on top of the agent and attempted to slash and stab him with a knife. The agent gained control of the knife, and Marquez-Jimenez fled on foot before being apprehended by other USBP agents.

“Our colleagues in the United States Border Patrol have a difficult and sometimes dangerous job,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “Most noncitizens who enter the United States do so peacefully, and with the intention of seeking a better life for their families. To the small number of undocumented aliens who ignore law enforcement commands and engage in aggressive behavior, be warned: We will vindicate the rights of Border Patrol agents by prosecuting violent offenders commensurate with their unlawful actions.”

“This agent fought for his life while working to protect the American people and safeguard our borders. Assaults on law enforcement officials continue to occur and this is just one of the thousands that happened in 2022,” said Akil Davis, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “The FBI remains committed to ensure that those who commit acts of violence against law enforcement officials will be brought to justice.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Houston, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

