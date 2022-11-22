Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Responds to a Gunman in a Residential Area

On November 11, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., an off-duty Border Patrol Agent arrived and parked his personal vehicle in the lot of an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas. The agent began walking through the parking lot heading to an apartment after parking and exiting his vehicle and spotted two individuals who appeared to be breaking into a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The agent then confronted the two subjects and told them to leave the premises. One of the subjects, later identified as a United States citizen, approached the agent and brandished a revolver. The agent drew his government-issued firearm and fired one shot, striking the man. The second subject fired multiple times but the agent was not injured in the exchange. The two subjects fled the scene in a Dodge sedan.

The individual shot by the agent was dropped off at the Methodist Hospital shortly after the incident by another man who covered his face and did not identify himself. The wounded man was pronounced deceased by Methodist Hospital medical personnel while the second individual involved in the shooting is still at large.

This incident is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service and is being reviewed by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The DHS Office of Inspector General and FBI were notified. This incident will be reviewed by CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board at the conclusion of the investigation. Information about CBP’s NUFRB and procedures for reviewing in-custody deaths can be found here.

Read more at CBP