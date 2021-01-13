Panga Carrying 20 Undocumented Migrants Interdicted Near San Diego

On January 9, Department of Homeland Security partners interdicted a panga boat at sea with undocumented migrants on board.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) crew spotted a suspicious vessel off the coast of San Diego. The MEA crew vectored in an AMO Marine Unit crew, who interdicted the panga boat approximately a quarter mile west of the Point Loma shoreline. Inside the boat were a total of 17 male Mexican nationals, and three female Mexican nationals.

AMO personnel escorted the boat to Ballast Point where U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents were waiting. Agents determined that all 20 migrants were unlawfully present in the U.S. All individuals were taken to a local USBP station for processing.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol documented a record 309 maritime smuggling events during fiscal year 2020. This fiscal year to date, the sector has recorded 80 maritime smuggling events.

