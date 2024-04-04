U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Progreso/Donna Port of Entry encountered a man wanted in North Texas on a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and that steadfastness resulted in the apprehension of a man wanted for sex crimes involving a child,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of this heinous type clearly underscore the important work of our officers in keeping our communities secure.”

On Monday, April 1, CBP officers at Progreso International Bridge referred pedestrian Emilio Torres Salas, 66, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child-continuous sexual abuse of a minor issued by Wood County Sheriff’s Office in Quitman, Texas. CBP officers turned Torres Salas over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.