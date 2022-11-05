RFP Released on Prospective Acquisition of Level IIIA Body Armor for CBP

The Law Enforcement Safety and Compliance Directorate (LESC)—on behalf of Operations Support (OS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)—is seeking industry comments and feedback regarding the attached DRAFT Request for Proposals (RFP) being developed to support the prospective acquisition of Level IIIA Body Armor in support of the mission of officers and agents within CBP, as well as other agencies both within and outside of DHS.

This DRAFT RFP does not constitute a promise to issue an RFP in the future. This request does not commit the Government to contract for any supplies whatsoever. Further, CBP is not at this time seeking Proposals and will not accept unsolicited Proposals. The Government will not pay for any information or administrative costs incurred in response to this announcement. All costs associated with responding will be solely at the interested party’s expense. Not responding to this announcement does not preclude participation in any future solicitation, if any is issued. It is the responsibility of the interested parties to monitor the site for additional information pertaining to this requirement.

Questions and Comments in response to the Draft Solicitation are due no later than November 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET. Questions and Comments shall be emailed to starla.r.vanwinkle@cbp.dhs.gov and connie.a.mckay@cbp.dhs.gov on or before the date and time stated.

Questions regarding this announcement shall be emailed to the Contract Specialist(s) at starla.r.vanwinkle@cbp.dhs.gov and connie.a.mckay@cbp.dhs.gov. Telephone responses will not be accepted.

