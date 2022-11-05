DLA Working Toward G-Invoicing Compliance

The Defense Logistics Agency is working to comply with the Treasury Department’s Government-Invoicing program, which will allow federal agencies to manage intragovernmental buy and sell transactions through a common web-based platform.

Proposed benefits of the program include better communication between trading partners, increased transparency, common data standards, agreed-upon processes, and the ability to send and receive funds quickly and efficiently.

“It’s breaking down the walls and stovepipes between Defense Department components and the federal civilian agencies to ensure all agencies within the federal government are processing intragovernmental transactions in a standard and consistent manner,” said Michael Lane, branch chief of DLA G-Invoicing Division’s Program and Process Support Branch.

While Treasury planned for all federal agencies to implement G-Invoicing by October 1, 2022, DLA expects to fully implement it by April 2024. Until then, the agency will continue conducting business using legacy systems and processes per guidance from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

