33.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 8, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityUkraine

Seven Key Takeaways From the US Senate’s Border Security and Ukraine Bill

The Senate will vote on the bill after months of discussing aid to allies and changes to border policy – here’s what to know

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Senate negotiators presented their long-awaited national security bill on Sunday, after months of talks over funding for US allies abroad and changes to border policy. By Tuesday, it was clear it was not likely to pass either chamber of Congress.

The Senate is still expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday. But members of both parties have already voiced criticism of the bill, and the House speaker, the Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana, has declared the proposal would be “dead on arrival” in the lower chamber.

Read the rest of the story at the Guardian, here.

Previous article
IUU Fishing: A Maritime Security Threat Requiring Unique Solutions
Next article
Naked Passenger Strolls Through Fort Lauderdale Airport
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals