State Department Offers Reward for Information to Bring Mexican Drug Trafficking Cartel Leader to Justice

The Department of State announced an increase from $5 million to up to $15 million of the reward offered under its Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael Zambada-Garcia. Zambada-Garcia is a long-time business partner of convicted Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin Guzman-Loera, also known as, “El Chapo” and is charged in several U.S. indictments along with El Chapo and his sons. The increase is commensurate with his leadership status in the Sinaloa Cartel.

This reward offer directly complements the derivative designations announced today by the Department of Treasury. Treasury’s designations are being made pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act of Zambada-Garcia’s Sinaloa Cartel associates. Together, these actions are part of a whole-of-government effort to combat drug trafficking and transnational organized crime globally and in Mexico.

More than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers have been brought to justice under the NRP and the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP) since the NRP’s inception in 1986 with the Department paying more than $135 million in rewards for information leading to apprehensions.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) manages the NRP in close coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and other U.S. government agencies. These actions are in step with the Department’s commitment to supporting law enforcement efforts to bring transnational criminals to justice.

Additional information on these individuals and the Anticrime Rewards Programs is available here.

Read more at the State Department