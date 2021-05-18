Thirteen Human Smuggling Events Lead to 97 Arrests in Rio Grande Valley

Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of state and local law enforcement, interdicted thirteen human smuggling events that resulted in the arrest of 97 individuals.

On Friday afternoon, Pharr Police Department requested assistance from the Weslaco Border Patrol Station after encountering several suspected undocumented noncitizens at a hotel in Pharr, Texas. RGV agents responded and interviewed the suspected migrants. Agents determined they were in the United States unlawfully. Amongst the 43 migrants, were three unaccompanied children. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody.

On Friday evening, RGV agents working near Falfurrias, Texas, attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on red sport utility vehicle (SUV). The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle drove off road, causing fence damage, and striking a utility pole before coming to a stop. Agents and additional law enforcement officers apprehended four migrants who attempted to abscond from the vehicle. The driver of the SUV was not located. The four migrants were medically evaluated on scene and did not request or appear to need additional medical attention. They were then transported to a Border Patrol facility to be processed.

Yesterday afternoon, RGV agents working near McCook, Texas, attempted to conduct an immigration inspection on the occupants of a GMC Arcadia. As agents approached the vehicle it immediately came to a stop and numerous individuals fled into the brush nearby. Agents apprehended 17 migrants from the surrounding area, but the driver was not located.

Additionally, RGV agents, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, apprehended 33 individuals in 10 failed human smuggling events.

All subjects are being processed accordingly.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

