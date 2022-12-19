Troops to Step in as U.K. Border Force Staff Plan Walkout Strike

A strike by Border Force staff will create a risk to national security, according to a union not taking part in the walkout.

Members of the Union for Borders, Immigration and Customs will remain in their posts amid fears that criminals and people ineligible for entry to the U.K. may slip past inexperienced military and civil service personnel filling the gaps.

More than 1,000 Border Force staff belonging to the Public and Commercial Services union are due to go on strike for eight days over Christmas at six airports across the country. Army personnel and government staff are being drafted in to check passports at arrivals halls during the walkout between December 23 and New Year’s Eve.

