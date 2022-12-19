38.1 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, December 19, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder Security

Troops to Step in as U.K. Border Force Staff Plan Walkout Strike

By Homeland Security Today
(Border Force)

A strike by Border Force staff will create a risk to national security, according to a union not taking part in the walkout.

Members of the Union for Borders, Immigration and Customs will remain in their posts amid fears that criminals and people ineligible for entry to the U.K. may slip past inexperienced military and civil service personnel filling the gaps.

More than 1,000 Border Force staff belonging to the Public and Commercial Services union are due to go on strike for eight days over Christmas at six airports across the country. Army personnel and government staff are being drafted in to check passports at arrivals halls during the walkout between December 23 and New Year’s Eve.  

Read the full story at Metro

Previous articleU.K. Announces New Venue Security Laws
Next articleDHS Reports ‘Banner Year’ in Procurement Innovation, Small-Business Awards, Competition
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals