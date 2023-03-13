46.8 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 13, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Force and Obstruction of Justice

The indictment also charges Delgado with including false statements in a report about one of the incidents.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

A federal grand jury in the Western District of Texas returned a three-count indictment that was unsealed today, charging a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer with deprivation of rights under color of law and the falsification of a document in a federal investigation.

According to the indictment, Miguel Delgado Jr. used excessive force in two separate incidents that occurred on or about June 15, 2020, and Oct. 20, 2019, while he was on duty at the Bridge of Americas Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas. As alleged in the indictment, both victims suffered bodily injury as a result of Delgado’s unlawful use of force. The indictment also charges Delgado with including false statements in a report about one of the incidents.

If convicted, Delgado faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the use of force incidents and a maximum of 20 years in prison for submitting a false report about one of the incidents.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza, Special Agent in Charge Jaime Ordonez of the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and Special Agent in Charge Gilberto Carreon Jr. of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patricia Aguayo for the Western District of Texas and Trial Attorney Olimpia Michel of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleISIS Mocks Chinese ‘Spy Balloon Phobia,’ Says Response Show U.S. Vulnerable to ‘Another 9/11 Styled Heavy Blow’
Next articleCISA and Girl Scouts of the USA Strengthen Collaboration to Bring More Young Women into Cybersecurity
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals