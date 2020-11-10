Yuma Agents Detect Cross-Border Drone Smuggling Narcotics

Yuma Sector agents assisted in the arrest of two U.S. citizens on November 5 after they picked up multiple packages of narcotics that were dropped by a drone coming from Mexico.

Yuma Station agents detected a small-unmanned aircraft system making multiple trips into the United States from Mexico near San Luis at 1:45 a.m. Agents observed the drone dropping multiple packages, which were later determined to contain methamphetamine, and detained the two subjects near the residence where the packages were dropped.

The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on the residence and a subsequent search resulted in the seizure of 24.9 pounds of methamphetamine and a .357 magnum revolver. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine was over $225,000.

The task force took custody of the male and female subjects, as well as the narcotics and handgun.

Read the announcement at CBP

