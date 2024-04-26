Each Earth Day, the nation comes together to recognize the need for continued commitment to building a safe and sustainable planet. Throughout April, FEMA worked with partners across the nation to recognize the effects of a changing climate and how communities can build resilience to withstand the risk of today, and those anticipated in the future.

“We’re looking at a future defined by climate change, one that requires FEMA to lean harder into our role as resilience-builders,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “We’ve already seen a year of unprecedented weather events, and we need to use innovative solutions to tackle these problems today, to ensure a stronger nation tomorrow. And thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, we have historic-level funding to ensure communities have the resources and tools they need to prepare for future disasters.”

Throughout Earth Month, FEMA has and will continue to host activities supporting climate-change resilience, including upcoming webinars, open public comment periods on resilience-building guidance and continued commitment to actions that protect our planet. These activities and resilience-building opportunities include: