42 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 26, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness

FEMA Employees in Puerto Rico Receive Administrator’s Award

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
WASHINGTON, DC (April 18, 2024)– The Innovation award for FEMA's External Affairs office in Puerto Rico highlighted the communications work they have done in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and the 2020 earthquakes. In the photo, two officials from the External Affairs office, Ana Igartúa and Carmen E. Torres. Photo/FEMA

Two teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Puerto Rico Joint Recovery Office (JRO) were honored with the 2023 FEMA Administrator’s Award, one of the highest awards given to agency employees across the United States.

This year, the Puerto Rico Island Wide Benefit-Cost Analysis (IWBCA) team received an award for its work in Climate Resilience, while the office of External Affairs received the Innovation Award.

“Since FEMA established the Joint Recovery Office in response to recent disasters, we have assembled a team of highly skilled professionals capable of providing novel and effective solutions to the challenges we face on a daily basis. These awards exemplify the commitment and exceptional work of this group of employees,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

The IWBCA team implemented a system to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of hazard mitigation measures in Electric Power Authority (PREPA) projects. The system developed by the IWBCA group contributes to Puerto Rico’s climate resilience by allowing multiple projects to be evaluated simultaneously through a single analysis, including a cost-effectiveness analysis based on future costs.

This system increases the agency’s efficiency because it avoids double counting of benefits, the duplication of programs and it strengthens the system’s resilience to disasters.

Furthermore, the award for Innovation for the office of External Affairs highlighted the communications work performed after the recovery from Hurricane María and the 2020 Earthquakes. Their specialized projects include recovery visits throughout the island, informative videos to share the progress of the communities and an updated webpage that shows not only the progress of the recovery, but also the lessons learned. In addition, the External Affairs team created a historical archive with nearly 200 interviews and testimonials on various phases of the island’s recovery process, which will serve as a valuable tool to assist FEMA operations locally and nationally in future disasters.

The FEMA Administrator’s Award is given to employees who promote efficiency and innovation, abide by the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct, foster pride in public service and excel in their professional field.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
In Honor of Earth Month, FEMA Helps Communities Prepare for Climate Related Hazards and Disasters
Next article
Emergency Prep Supplies Will Be Tax-free in Texas From April 27-29
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals