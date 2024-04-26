To help Texans prepare for weather events like hurricanes and violent spring storms, the state will have a sales tax holiday on essential items like generators, flashlights and first aid kits.

The 2024 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 29. The tax holiday applies to items purchased in-store, online, by telephone, mail and custom order.

There is no limit on the number of items purchased, but there are price limits for individual items.

