Emergency Prep Supplies Will Be Tax-free in Texas From April 27-29

State offers a tax holiday for emergency supplies each year

To help Texans prepare for weather events like hurricanes and violent spring storms, the state will have a sales tax holiday on essential items like generators, flashlights and first aid kits.

The 2024 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 29. The tax holiday applies to items purchased in-store, online, by telephone, mail and custom order.

There is no limit on the number of items purchased, but there are price limits for individual items.

Read the rest of the story at KSAT, here.

