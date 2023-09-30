Oregon to Receive $58.2 Million in Federal Funds to Fight the Climate Crisis

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that Oregon has earned more than $58 million in federal grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to plant and maintain trees, combat extreme heat and climate change, and improve access to nature in cities, towns and suburbs.

“Sweltering heat and record-breaking temperatures harm public health and create huge energy demands that drive up costs for Oregonians,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified the Inflation Reduction Act that I worked to pass has generated such historic and timely investments throughout our state to fight the climate crisis and improve Oregonians’ quality of life.”

“Soaring temperatures being fueled by climate chaos are leading to skyrocketing energy costs and endangering the health and livelihoods of Oregonians in every corner of the state,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act will help many Oregon communities address the impacts of the climate crisis on a local level, while helping to keep Oregonians connected with nature.”

The Oregon recipients of the competitive grants funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and distributed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service are as follows:

Oregon Department of Forestry, $22.85 million

NW Youth Corps, Eugene, $12 million

Friends of Trees, $12 million

Elso Inc., Portland, $7 million

City of Pendleton, $2 million

City of Hermiston, $1 million

City of Salem, $1 million

City of Hillsboro, $345,000

“These funds will go a long way toward our efforts to remove invasive species along the Umatilla River and replant with native trees,” said Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith. “That will improve the health and biodiversity of our urban and community forests, as well as development of a tree inventory throughout the entire city to plan for improvements to our urban forest canopy.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Senator Wyden and Merkley for their continued leadership in fighting climate change, said Salem Mayor Chris Hoy. “This grant will be extremely helpful in our local efforts to curb greenhouse emissions and build a more resilient and equitable tree canopy in Salem in historically disadvantaged areas of our community.”

