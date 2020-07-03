A healthcare worker conducts COVID-19 testing July 1, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Arizona is continuing to support COVID-19 testing statewide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Are Rising in 40 of 50 States

Four U.S. states — Arizona, California, Florida and Texas — reported a combined 25,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday as the infection curve rose in 40 of the 50 states heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

With the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide climbing past 50,000, an alarming 36 states saw an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus.

“What we’ve seen is a very disturbing week,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said in a livestream with the American Medical Association.

