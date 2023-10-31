45.7 F
CounterterrorismIntelligence

A Call to Action for the Intelligence Community Following Hamas Terror Attack

A car burns in Israel after a Hamas rocket attack on Oct. 7, 2023. (Israel Foreign Ministry video/Twitter)

The October 7 massacre perpetrated against innocent Israelis, Americans and other foreign nationals by the terrorist group Hamas and enabled by its primary patron Iran represents a failure for U.S. intelligence.

This is not the first time the Intelligence Community (IC) has been surprised, nor will it be the last.

Given the scope of the Hamas attacks and the regional and global implications, this failure has been compared with al Qaeda’s attacks on the U.S. on September 11, 2001, as well as the Egyptian-Syrian attacks on Israel in October 1973.

Read the rest of the story from The Cipher Brief here.

