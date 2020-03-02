A Colorado Synagogue Struggles to Make Sense of a Violent White Supremacist Threat

Even though the city of Pueblo only has about 100,000 people, it’s home to one of the oldest synagogues west of the Mississippi. Temple Emanuel was built around the year 1900.

Rabbi Birdie Becker leads us into the sanctuary through a red brick arch. In the morning, the rising sun shines through a stained-glass window over the front entrance. Now with the sun low in the sky, the flaming light of late afternoon bursts through another stained-glass window over the arc that holds the Torah scrolls.

A few months ago, the FBI arrested a 27-year-old white supremacist and charged him with plotting to blow up this synagogue.

Read and listen at NPR

