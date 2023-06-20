78.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

AFRICOM Commander Meets with Somali Leaders to Discuss Al-Shabaab

In Kismayo, Langley met with the Jubaland Federal Member State President Ahmed Madobe, and Danab leadership, as well as U.S. troops to witness ongoing training efforts.

By Homeland Security Today
Mr. Tim Trenkle, Chargé d'Affaires to U.S. Embassy Mogadishu (left), Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command (center), and Federal Government of Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conduct a meeting in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 13, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, visited Mogadishu and Kismayo, Somalia June 13-14.

In Mogadishu, Langley met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, senior State Department and defense officials, and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops to discuss shared priorities and operations, such as our shared fight against al Shabaab.

In Kismayo, Langley met with the Jubaland Federal Member State President Ahmed Madobe, and Danab leadership, as well as U.S. troops to witness ongoing training efforts, and see ongoing operations firsthand.

Read more at AFRICOM

Previous articleModernizing Procurement for the Federal Government to Buy AI Tools
Next article700,000 People Affected by Water Shortages from Ukraine Dam Disaster
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals