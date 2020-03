Al Qassam Brigades warned Israel that it is responsible for the health of militants and activists in its prisons as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread throughout the country.

“We hold the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the life, safety and health of our heroic prisoners,” al Qassam Brigades’ spokesperson Abu Obeida cautioned Israel in a recent statement.

Obeida suggested the group could take action against Israel if prisoners were to be infected with COVID-19.

Read more at Long War Journal

(Visited 36 times, 2 visits today)