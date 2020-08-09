African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leadership visit a mass casualty exercise in Somalia Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Brennen Lege/Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa Combat Camera)

Al-Shabaab Claims Deadly Blast at Military Base in Somali Capital Mogadishu

At least seven people were killed when a car bomb exploded at an army base in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, military and emergency services said.

The attack, claimed by the Al-Shabaab militant group, targeted a compound near Somalia’s national stadium where soldiers from the Somali National Army (SNA) are stationed.

“There was a heavy blast at the 27th brigade camp. A vehicle loaded with explosives rammed the entrance and there are casualties. Seven people died and more than ten others were wounded,” Mohamed Abdirahman, a lieutenant in the SNA, told AFP.

