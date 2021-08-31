Army General Was the Last Soldier to Leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officials said Monday.

U.S. Central Command released a picture of Donahue preparing to board the final military C-17 cargo plane to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told reporters in a virtual briefing that with the departure of the C-17 at 3:29 p.m. ET, “every single U.S. service member is now out of Afghanistan.”

