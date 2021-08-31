83.9 F
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Army General Was the Last Soldier to Leave Afghanistan

By Homeland Security Today
Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (CENTCOM)

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officials said Monday.

U.S. Central Command released a picture of Donahue preparing to board the final military C-17 cargo plane to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told reporters in a virtual briefing that with the departure of the C-17 at 3:29 p.m. ET, “every single U.S. service member is now out of Afghanistan.”

Read more at NBC News

