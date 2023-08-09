74.8 F
Atlantic County, N.J., Man Charged with Possessing Destructive Devices

By Homeland Security Today

An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man was charged today with possessing destructive devices, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Robert J. Moser, 31, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, was charged by complaint with one count of possessing destructive devices. He is scheduled to appear today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On March 17, 2023, law enforcement officers responded to Moser’s residence after receiving a 911 call that Moser was unconscious after a possible drug overdose. One of the officers who responded to assist Moser in his bedroom observed in plain view numerous suspicious devices covered in tape with exposed fuses. Officers secured the scene and recovered at least two destructive devices. One of the destructive devices contained explosive powder, metal ball bearings, and metal eye hooks, and a second destructive device contained explosive powder and metal dart tips.

The possession of a destructive device charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

