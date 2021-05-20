Attack on Jewish Diners by Members of Pro-Palestinian Caravan in L.A. Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

An attack on Jewish diners outside a Beverly Grove restaurant by members of a pro-Palestinian caravan Tuesday night is being investigated by police as a possible hate crime.

The incident, which Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicolas Prange said was originally reported as a large group fight, occurred shortly before 10 p.m. outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

The incident was captured on video and shared with KTLA by a viewer who wished to remain anonymous.

Read more at KTLA 5

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X