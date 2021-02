Belgium will this year put 14 people on trial for allegedly helping Islamist militants who killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks, prosecutors say.

Two of them will be tried in absentia as they are thought to have since died fighting for so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

Some of the suspects are accused of housing the only surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam, detained in 2016.

