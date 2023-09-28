Billings Man Charged After Making Threats to Kill U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and President Joe Biden

A Billings man accused of threatening to kill Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and threatening President Joe Biden appeared on an indictment on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Anthony James Cross, 29, pleaded not guilty to threats to injure and murder a United States Senator and to threats against the President. If convicted of the most serious charge, Cross faces a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. Cross was detained pending further proceedings.

The indictment alleges that on April 17, 2023 in Billings, Cross threatened to assault and murder Sen. Jon Tester with intent to retaliate against Tester on account of the performance of his official duties. The indictment further alleges that on April 10, 2023 in Billings, Cross knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States, in that he stated in part, “I will personally kill Joe Biden.”

An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The FBI conducted the investigation.

Read more at the Justice Department